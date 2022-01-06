Kazakhstan: CSTO troops to quell protests

Brussels 06.01.2022 Anna van Densky The Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) approved the decision to send peacekeeping forces to Kazakhstan, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, incumbent chair of the Council in 2022, said on Thursday, January 6. (Image: social media).

Russia has sent paratroopers into Kazakhstan as part of an intl peacekeeping force to quell unrest in the country, the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) said today, Reuters reported. On Wednesday, Kazakh Pres. Tokayev said he called for their intervention. pic.twitter.com/wruGldcbv8 — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) January 6, 2022

“In view of the address of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and considering the threat to national security and sovereignty of the Republic of Kazakhstan, caused in particular by interference from the outside, the CSTO Collective Security Council in accordance with Article 4 of the Collective Security Treaty made the decision to send CSTO Collective Peacekeeping Forces to the Republic of Kazakhstan for a limited period with the aim of stabilisation and normalisation of the situation in this country,” Pashinyan wrote in Facebook.

On January 2, crowds took to the streets in the cities of Zhanaozen and Aktau in the Mangystau Region, in southwestern Kazakhstan, protesting against high fuel – liquid gas – prices.

Kazakhstan: Very strong piece here on CSTO affair, by @joshuakucera https://t.co/0KDyc5WaBH Note sharp contrast between rapid CSTO reaction on this occasion with signal refusal to act during previous crises — Peter Leonard (@Peter__Leonard) January 5, 2022

Two days later, the protests engulfed Almaty, in the country’s southeast, where the police used flashbangs to disperse the crowd, as well as other cities, including Atyrau, Aktobe (in the west), Uralsk (in the northwest), Taraz, Shymkent, Kyzylorda (in the south), Karaganda (in the northeast) and even Kazakhstan’s capital Nur-Sultan.

BREAKING: Armenia agrees to deploy peacekeeping troops to Kazakhstan as part of article 4 of the CSTO treaty. pic.twitter.com/D8q5wsfqoF — Conflict News (@Conflicts) January 5, 2022

The president imposed a two-week state of emergency in the Mangystau Region and in the Almaty Region, as well as the republic’s largest city of Almaty and the capital Nur-Sultan.

NOW – Situation in #Almaty, Kazakhstan's largest metropolis, spirals out of control. The president imposes a curfew and deploys the military to quell the anti-government protests. pic.twitter.com/AZIsZlhEYd — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 4, 2022

On January 5, the head of the state also accepted the government’s resignation, but vowed to keep his grip on power.

Tokayev considers what is happening in Kazakhstan to be external aggression. That is why request for military assistance made to CSTO for collective defense https://t.co/H3uwEO0TpZ pic.twitter.com/gAiNd8Ybko — Liveuamap (@Liveuamap) January 5, 2022

Reportedly 353 members of Kazakhstan’s law enforcement were injured in the clashes with protesters in Almaty, 12 were killed, the Khabar-24 TV channel said quoting the Almaty commandant’s office.

According to the TV channel, one of the victims was beheaded. “This proves the terrorist and extremist nature of criminal formations,” the commandant’s office was quoted by national media.

Kazakhstan crisis:CSTO states are preparing for an intervention in Kazakastan to help the former regime. It seems Russia is making moves using CSTO cloak. So far 8 police and national guards have been killed while 317 injured. This morning protestors set President's home on fire. pic.twitter.com/2VVd3gmfBG — Security & Threat Matrix (@_Stmatrix) January 6, 2022