EU Council at Versailles
Brussels 10.03.2022 EU leaders are meeting in Versailles for an informal meeting to discuss Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine and its consequences as well as discuss how to strengthen European sovereignty, reduce dependencies and design a new growth and investment model.
EU leaders condemn Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine, which grossly violates international law and undermines European security, while commending the people of Ukraine for their courage in defending their country.
In response to Russia’s aggression, the EU has shown unity and strength and has provided coordinated humanitarian, political, financial and material support to Ukraine. EU leaders will discuss the latest developments of the conflict and its consequences during the informal meeting.
EU leaders will discuss how to strengthen European sovereignty, reduce dependencies and design a new growth and investment model.
In this context, EU leaders will focus on three key issues:
– bolstering our defence capabilities
– reducing our energy dependency, in particular on Russian gas, oil and coal
– building a more robust economic base