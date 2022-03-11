Strasbourg 11.03.2022 #FutureofEurope The Conference plenary of 11-12 March 2022 will discuss the recommendations of the European Citizens’ Panels on ‘the EU in the world / migration’ and ‘a stronger economy, social justice and jobs / education, culture, youth and sport / digital transformation’ as well as related recommendations from National Citizens’ Panels.

Our MEPs have again come together with panels of citizens for another Conference on the #FutureOfEurope #plenary. MEP @AndriusKubilius was there to discuss the topic of #EU in the world. 🎥⤵️ pic.twitter.com/nMtOWKLa9k — EPP Group (@EPPGroup) March 11, 2022

The Plenary’s Working Groups will also meet and continue their preparatory discussions. The Plenary and the Working Groups will be web streamed and can be followed via the Platform.

Our hearts go out to the civilian victims of this senseless war. As requested by the citizens of the Conference on the Future of Europe, this morning’s #CoFoE session started with a moment of silence in solidarity with the victims in Ukraine 🇺🇦 🇪🇺 pic.twitter.com/CwyDK0ahxV — Guy Verhofstadt (@guyverhofstadt) March 11, 2022

The Conference of Europe Plenary debates the recommendations from the national and European Citizens’ Panels, and the input gathered from the Multilingual Digital Platform, grouped by themes, without a predetermined outcome. After these recommendations have been presented by and discussed with citizens, the Plenary will on a consensual basis put forward its proposals to the Executive Board. The latter will draw up a report in full collaboration and full transparency with the Plenary.

Follow the plenary session of the Conference on the Future of Europe taking place on 11-12 March in the European Parliament in Strasbourg. Check out the programme ↓ — European Parliament (@Europarl_EN) March 11, 2022

The Conference Plenary is composed of 108 representatives from the European Parliament, 54 from the Council, 3 from the European Commission, 108 from national Parliaments on an equal footing, and 108 citizens: 80 representatives from the European Citizens’

Conference on the Future of Europe:

Ukrainian MPs, NGOs and citizens fleeing Putin's war to participate in the ‘EU in the world’ plenary debate. 🇪🇺🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine #TheFutureIsYours Details⤵️https://t.co/pzzKgfToBc pic.twitter.com/JsEdqeEUmT — Jaume Duch (@jduch) March 11, 2022

Panels, 27 from national Citizens’ Panels or Conference events (one per Member State), as well as the President of the European Youth Forum. 18 representatives from the Committee of the Regions and 18 from the Economic and Social Committee, 6 elected representatives from regional authorities and 6 elected representatives from local authorities, 12 representatives from the social partners and 8 from civil society also take part.

The dramatic events in #Ukraine are in fact sending shockwaves through our European Union & also through our conference on the #FutureofEurope. The conclusions of this conference will need to reflect the ongoing tragedy in Ukraine. 🇺🇦🇪🇺 🎥@guyverhofstadt pic.twitter.com/RkiRZc0TEl — Renew Europe (@RenewEurope) March 11, 2022

The High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy is invited when the international role of the EU is discussed. Representatives of key stakeholders may also be invited.

The Conference on the #FutureofEurope today discusses citizens' recommendations on the "EU in the World". The stage is set by several refugees from #Ukraine who tell heartbreaking stories and make a powerful point: Europe is under attack, the EU must act! #CoFoE pic.twitter.com/eYKFvKM72s — Constantin Schäfer 🇪🇺 (@con_schaefer) March 11, 2022

The meetings of the Conference Plenary are presided by the three Co-Chairs of the Executive Board and held in the European Parliament premises in Strasbourg.