NATO-Russia: Biden announces new sanctions

Brussels 24.03.2022 President Biden has given a press-conference after NATO and G7 Summits in Brussels touting unity in the Western response to Russia as allies worked behind the scenes to formulate their plans for the next phase of the conflict in Ukraine.

Statement by #NATO Heads of State and Government#NATOSummit — NATO (@NATO) March 24, 2022

Biden said he supported ejecting Russia from G20, which is scheduled to convene in November, though other members of that grouping would have to sign on, admitting that at the moment there are some state opposing this perspective.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has done a remarkable job leading and strengthening our Alliance — particularly during this critical moment for international security. I welcome the extension of his tenure and look forward to working closely together in the year ahead. — President Biden (@POTUS) March 24, 2022

Biden maintained his view that direct U.S. military intervention in Ukraine would result in catastrophe and defended a sanctions regime which, according to him should bring results, if used on a wholesome and permanent basis as long as needed.

“Putin was banking on NATO being split,” Biden said in a news conference at NATO headquarters late afternoon.

“NATO has never, never been more united than it is today. Putin is getting exactly the opposite of what he intended to have as a consequence of going into Ukraine.”

“At this dangerous time, transatlantic unity and solidarity are vital," SG @jensstoltenberg said at #NATOSummit. Allies agreed to reset @NATO’s deterrence & defence for the longer-term, to continue support for #Ukraine & impose costs on #Russia.https://t.co/LxQuS44JXQ pic.twitter.com/T8uNDukk2M — Oana Lungescu (@NATOpress) March 24, 2022

During the critical day of meetings, Biden announced new measures directed at members of Russia’s Parliament – Duma – and unveiled a plan to accept as many as 100,000 refugees fleeing the violence in Ukraine, steps intended to show American resolve in confronting the crisis.

A discussion of NATO’s force posture along its eastern border was also part of the last-minute diplomatic effort. And leaders conferred on what to do if Russia deploys a chemical, biological or even nuclear weapon,the answer should be united, and decided on a consensus basis.

Reporter: “Sir, deterrence didn’t work. What makes you think Vladimir Putin will alter course based on the action you’ve taken today?”

Biden: “I did not say that in fact the sanctions would deter him. Sanctions never deter.” pic.twitter.com/A3GnLAvxpN — Wittgenstein (@backtolife_2022) March 24, 2022

“The nature of the response would depend on the nature of the use,” Biden said, answering a question.

As the Summit got underway Thursday morning, leaders heard a call for more help from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who addressed the gathering online. He stopped short of issuing his usual request for a no-fly zone, however he insisted Ukraine needs fighter jets, tanks and air-defence systems.

JUST IN: Biden says he supports removing Russia from G-20 https://t.co/mSWBj084Ly pic.twitter.com/gdA4fCongT — The Hill (@thehill) March 24, 2022