Europarliament: €3.4bn for Ukraine refugees

Strasbourg 07.04.2022 The EU countries sheltering people fleeing from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will immediately receive €3.4 billion, MEPs decided on Thursday, April 7.

Following Parliament’s green light to redirect EU regional and asylum funding to EU countries sheltering people fleeing from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine during the last plenary session, MEPs adopted additional urgent support measures.

“Of course we are going to take everyone who needs it.” – In more of @DanaBashCNN’s exclusive interview with Polish President @AndrzejDuda, he discusses how his country is handling the influx of refugees from Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/RgpcsJlCz4 — CNN (@CNN) April 7, 2022

With 549 votes to one and eight abstentions, Parliament agreed to immediately release around €3.4 billion (out of €10 billion available) from the “REACT-EU” funds and speed up EU governments’ access to funds to pay for infrastructure, housing, equipment, employment, education, social inclusion, healthcare and childcare for Ukraine refugees.

2 million children have now been forced to flee Ukraine. As UNICEF, @refugees and partners scale up operations to reach vulnerable children, they need peace now. pic.twitter.com/6eeHzaXbpr — UNICEF (@UNICEF) April 4, 2022

The new rules will increase the initial pre-financing of REACT-EU resources from 11% to 15% to all EU countries. EU countries bordering Ukraine – Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia – and those that have received a significant number of refugees from Ukraine equivalent to more than 1% of their national population – Austria, Bulgaria, Czechia and Estonia – can immediately get 45% (rather than 11%) of their recovery funds without any invoices to be presented at this time.

This photo from Max Levin was the last he had published from Ukraine before he went missing. It inspired me to campaign for British Government to allow in Ukrainian refugees with their pets. This will now happen, so sad that Max is no longer with us to thank RIP #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/Q5prNI1jZl — dominic dyer (@domdyer70) April 3, 2022

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), more than 4 million people have left the country since Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February, most of them heading to neighbouring countries.

REACT-EU is a €50 billion package set up in 2020 to help mitigate the immediate effects of the COVID-19 crisis across the EU.

In 5 weeks, 4 million Ukrainian families found temporary homes in close countries. Thanking Poland for mobilising to welcome more than 2.5 million people in their cities, towns & villages. EU will continue showing solidarity with hosting countries. We will remain united. pic.twitter.com/tNg8fOdXOp — Roberta Metsola (@EP_President) April 2, 2022

The draft rules will now also have to be formally approved by Council. The regulation will enter into force one day after its publication in the Official Journal of the EU.

More than 90 people have died in another Mediterranean tragedy. Europe has proven its ability to host 4 million refugees from Ukraine generously and effectively. It must now urgently consider how to apply this to other refugees and migrants knocking, in distress, at its doors. https://t.co/1J678B8iqw — Filippo Grandi (@FilippoGrandi) April 3, 2022