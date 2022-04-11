Finland and Sweden way to NATO

Brussels 11.04.2022 Sweden and Finland may join NATO as early as this summer, the Times newspaper reported citing its sources. (Image: Sandra Marin Prime minister of Finland).

🔴 EN DIRECT

La Finlande se prépare à prendre une décision historique sur l'Otanhttps://t.co/1enxAYFWVk pic.twitter.com/fS2ivzJRk5 — BFMTV (@BFMTV) April 10, 2022

According to the news outlet, it is expected that Finland will apply for its membership in June and Sweden will follow.

The governments of Sweden and Finland are co-operating on reaching consensus on the matter domestically, however, the final decision will be made by each country independently.

Finland, Sweden set to join NATO as soon as summer, The Times reports https://t.co/m23JafEjHK pic.twitter.com/S9BxzF88EN — Reuters (@Reuters) April 11, 2022

Earlier, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that the possible NATO membership of Sweden and Finland became one of the most debated subjects during the April 6-7 meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels.

Within a month #Finland will apply for #NATO membership. The Finns have consulted and secured support from allies, assessed threats and made a plan. In #Sweden, the process is slower, less structured and introvert. No consultations w allies. 1/2 https://t.co/6lKycIISeN — Anna Wieslander (@AnnwieAnna) April 9, 2022