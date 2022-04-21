Ukraine: Michel announces Solidarity Trust Fund

Brussels 21.04.2022 “…We are determined to do everything we can to support Ukraine because we want victory for Ukraine” the EU Council president Charles Michel said. “And that is why we will use all the possible tools in our hands. Of course, financial support is very important. We had the opportunity to go into more detail with the President, and that is why we decided a few weeks ago, after a phone call, to launch this trust fund in solidarity with Ukraine. In the coming days, on May 5th, will be the starting point of this trust fund, with an international donors conference. We will organise this together with Poland, with Sweden and with the support of the European Commission, all the member states, and with the support of many international actors”.

In Kyiv today. In the heart of a free and democratic Europe. @ZelenskyyUa pic.twitter.com/7DxTeoxtMc — Charles Michel (@eucopresident) April 20, 2022

“We are also working closely with international organisations like the IMF, the World Bank and others to make sure that we can mobilise funds in support, so Ukraine can pay the social expenditures that are needed in the short term, in the mid-term, and in the long term. It is also very important to start as soon as possible the programme of rebuilding the country. I can assure you that the EU will be on your side to rebuild your country…” Michel said at the press conference following his meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv.

The 5th of May will be the starting point of the #Ukraine Solidarity Trust Fund with the international donor conference. It is very important to start as soon as possible the rebuilding program. The EU will be on your side to rebuild the country.@ZelenskyyUa pic.twitter.com/rLYbnWpLpq — Charles Michel (@eucopresident) April 20, 2022