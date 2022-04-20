Lithuania: letter “Z” ban

Brussels 20.04.2022 The Parliament of Lithuania voted to ban public displays of the letter “Z”, the black and orange ribbon of St George, and other symbols seen as expressing support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The vote took place on Tuesday, April 19.

⚡️ “Lithuania bans using letter 'Z' in protest over Russia's war in Ukraine” by @Reuters https://t.co/G7UsXGGGs6 — Reuters (@Reuters) April 19, 2022

Russian military vehicles in Ukraine are prominently marked with the letter “Z”, and it has started appearing on social media and on garments elsewhere in support of the Russian army.

Individuals who display the "Z" symbol following the ban could be fined up to 900 euros ($971), while companies could face fines of 1,500 euros ($1,619). https://t.co/0Li4jVgVCd — Newsweek (@Newsweek) April 20, 2022

Meanwhile the ribbon of St.George, first introduced as an honour by Catherine the Great, has gained significance in the Russian-speaking sphere since separatists in eastern Ukraine adopted it as a symbol of their support for Russia in 2014.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent the troops into Ukraine on what he calls a “special military operation” to “de-militarise and de-nazify” Ukraine. Ukraine and the West say Putin launched an unprovoked war of aggression.

The Lithuanian decision occurs after similar bans in Latvia and Moldova. Germany was also considering such a ban. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has previously called for a universal ban of the political use of the letter “Z,” saying it signified “Russian war crimes, bombed out cities, thousands of murdered Ukrainians.”

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in March called for a universal ban of the political use of the letter 'Z,' saying it signified 'Russian war crimes, bombed out cities, thousands of murdered Ukrainians' https://t.co/qzGYbGh67K 4/4 pic.twitter.com/YXDFbTz1qr — Reuters (@Reuters) April 19, 2022