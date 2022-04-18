Borrell: EU stands with Ukraine

Brussels 18.04.2022 “Ukraine is being struck by the most intensive missile attacks by the Russian Federation since weeks. The EU condemns the continued indiscriminate and illegal shelling of civilians and civilian infrastructure by Russian armed forces” reads the statement by the EU High Representative Josep Borrell on the latest indiscriminate attacks by Russia.

I condemn continued indiscriminate shelling of civilians & civilian infrastructure by Russian armed forces in #Ukraine. In touch w/ ⁦@IntlCrimCourt⁩ prosecutor Khan. #NoImpunity for war crimes. Working to support delivery of military equipment. https://t.co/L2KK9S6R6p — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) April 18, 2022

“This includes particularly heavy attacks in recent days in the east and south of Ukraine, notably on Ukraine’s Luhansk region, in Severodonetsk, Lysychansk and Popasna. Major cities, including Kharkiv, continue to be attacked indiscriminately, causing further destruction of civilian lives and infrastructure. Attacks on Lviv and other cities in western Ukraine show that no part of the country is spared from the Kremlin’s senseless onslaught”.

🔴 EN DIRECT – #Ukraine : au moins 6 morts et 8 blessés après de "puissantes" frappes sur #Lviv > https://t.co/rAX0JWBsAl pic.twitter.com/KLKRaPKspy — LCI (@LCI) April 18, 2022

“The EU actively supports the work of the International Criminal Court and measures to ensure accountability for violations of human rights and international humanitarian law. There can be no impunity for war crimes”.

Another shelling of #Lviv. Several missiles hit near railway station. Neither passengers, nor railwaymen injured. Infrastructure will be restored. Minor delays in arriving and departing trains. Keeping #RunningOnSchedule. pic.twitter.com/Fn4BC98BAD — Alexander Kamyshin (@AKamyshin) April 18, 2022

“The EU commends the Ukrainian people’s strength, courage and resistance to withstand Russia’s aggression and stands with them in firm solidarity, including by supporting the delivery of military equipment”.

“Russia must immediately and unconditionally cease hostilities and withdraw all forces and military equipment from Ukraine”.

Novorosinform REPORTED:Military Aid From #Europe is Destroyed,The Former Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada announced that an arsenal of Weapons and ammunition Delivered By the West to #Ukraine was destroyed by #Russian Missile strikes last night at the #Lviv Railstation. pic.twitter.com/X108uyjTtF — Maurice Schleepen (@MauriceSchleepe) April 18, 2022