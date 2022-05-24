Russian diplomat resigns over Ukraine

Brussels 24.05.2022 A veteran Russian diplomat to the United Nations Office in Geneva on Monday, May 23, said he had handed in his resignation before sending out a scathing letter to foreign colleagues inveighing against the “aggressive war unleashed” by Russian President Vladimir Putin in Ukraine. Nothing was said about Boris Bondarev (pictured) further steps, if intended to return to Russia, or he asked for a political asylum in Switzerland.

A Russian diplomat to the U.N. in Geneva says he handed in his resignation over the “aggressive war unleashed” in Ukraine by President Vladimir Putin. Boris Bondarev then shared a scathing letter with other diplomats, saying he was "ashamed of my country." https://t.co/PzaqZUgP4b — The Associated Press (@AP) May 23, 2022

The bowing out civil servant published his open letter on his LinkedIn page:

“Long overdue, but today I resign from civil service. Enough is enough.

For twenty years of my diplomatic career I have seen different turns of our foreign policy, but never have I been so ashamed of my country as on February 24 of this year. The aggressive war unleashed by Putin against Ukraine, and in fact against the entire Western world, is not only a crime against the Ukrainian people, but also, perhaps, the most serious crime against the people of Russia, with a bold letter Z crossing out all hopes and prospects for a prosperous free society in our country.

Russian diplomat Boris Bondarev resigns over Ukraine war, saying he has 'never been so ashamed of my country' https://t.co/0bPHhE8Fny — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 23, 2022

“Those who conceived this war want only one thing – to remain in power forever, live in pompous tasteless palaces, sail on yachts comparable in tonnage and cost to the entire Russian Navy, enjoying unlimited power and complete impunity. To achieve that they are willing to sacrifice as many lives as it takes. Thousands of Russians and Ukrainians have already died just for this.

“Are you worried about your safety after taking such a decision?”

“You may say so.” I talk by phone to Boris Bondarev, the Russian diplomat who has resigned in protest at Russia’s offensive in Ukraine. Producer @BBCWillVernon https://t.co/1AT1VICOxQ pic.twitter.com/DGf9qxLmMv — Steve Rosenberg (@BBCSteveR) May 23, 2022

“I regret to admit that over all these twenty years the level of lies and unprofessionalism in the work of the Foreign Ministry has been increasing all the time. However, in most recent years, this has become simply catastrophic. Instead of unbiased information, impartial analysis and sober forecasting, there are propaganda clichés in the spirit of Soviet newspapers of the 1930s. A system has been built that deceives itself.

Minister Lavrov is a good illustration of the degradation of this system. In 18 years, he went from a professional and educated intellectual, whom many my colleagues held in such high esteem, to a person who constantly broadcasts conflicting statements and threatens the world (that is, Russia too) with nuclear weapons!

“Today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is not about diplomacy. It is all about warmongering, lies and hatred. It serves interests of few, the very few people thus contributing to further isolation and degradation of my country. Russia no longer has allies, and there is no one to blame but its reckless and ill-conceived policy.

“I studied to be a diplomat and have been a diplomat for twenty years. The Ministry has become my home and family. But I simply cannot any longer share in this bloody, witless and absolutely needless ignominy”.