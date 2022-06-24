EU Wider Europe platform

Brussels 24.06.2022 During the EU Summit in Brussels the leaders had a first and constructive discussion on an emerging European Political Community. According to the unnamed EU official he goal would be to foster political dialogue and cooperation between European countries, so as to strengthen security, stability and prosperity on the European continent.

The Community concerns all European countries with whom the EU has close relations, he continued. It would consist in regular meetings at leaders level, which would create space for political discussions and therefore contribute to mutual understanding and a common strategic culture.

The President of the European Council will now pursue work to move this project forward, together with the French and the Czech rotating Presidencies, the official concluded.

Proposed on 9 May in Strasbourg, Emmanuel Macron’s “European political community” is a innovative approach. Inspired by former president François Mitterrand’s initial idea of a European confederation, the French president (1981-1995) outlined a European forum that would be separate from the European Union.

The aim is to offer a platform for political coordination for European countries across the continent. It could concern all European countries with whom we have close relations.

The objective would be to foster political dialogue and cooperation to address issues of common interest so as to strengthen the security, stability and prosperity of the European continent.

Such a framework will not replace existing EU policies and instruments, notably enlargement, and will fully respect the European Union’s decision-making autonomy.

Building on this first exchange of views, the European Council will revert to the issue.

“This new European organisation would enable democratic European nations adhering to our set of values to find a new area of political cooperation, security, cooperation in energy, transport, investment, infrastructure, and the movement of people, especially our young people. Joining it would not necessarily prejudge future membership of the European Union, just as it would not be closed to those who have left the latter” President Macron during the Conference on the Future of Europe.