MEPs: nuclear joins “green” energies

Strasbourg 07.07.2022 The European Parliament has rejected a motion to oppose the inclusion of nuclear and gas as environmentally sustainable economic activities. (Image above: illustration).

Yesterday, we rejected an attempt from deluded environmentalist ideologues to end EU funding for gas and nuclear. The ECR Group will always fight to uphold sensible, holistic energy policy that balances climate, economy and people’s social needs. #Taxonomy — ECR Group (@ecrgroup) July 7, 2022

The European Parliament did not object to the Commission’s Taxonomy Delegated Act to include specific nuclear and gas energy activities, under certain conditions, in the list of environmentally sustainable economic activities covered by the so-called EU Taxonomy.

BREAKING: Catastrophal vote on the #taxonomy in the @Europarl_EN. Nuclear & gas can now be labelled as green technologies. This is pure greenwashing. We need investment in renewables instead of Putin's gas. #NotMyTaxonomy pic.twitter.com/aJ6hkwy26Y — Thomas Waitz (@thomaswaitz) July 6, 2022

As the Commission believes there is a role for private investment in gas and nuclear activities in the green transition, it has proposed the classification of certain fossil gas and nuclear energy activities as transitional activities contributing to climate change mitigation.

BREAKING⚡️ A majority of MEPs supported @EU_Commission's #taxonomy proposal, although it makes absolutely no sense to continue to channel billions in private & public investments into fossil & nuclear energy sources over the next decades. This is a bad day for #ClimateAction!🔥 pic.twitter.com/rvL0ygT1u0 — Tilly Metz MEP (@MetzTilly) July 6, 2022

The inclusion of certain gas and nuclear activities is time-limited and dependent on specific conditions and transparency requirements.

The vote on #Taxonomy in the #EU Parliament today which saw Fossil Gas + Nuclear being declared as 'Green' is a disaster, + a new low for EU – We are now using a #US / #NATO Proxy War with Russia in Ukraine to undermine #environmental ambition – A sad day for #ClimateAction …. https://t.co/IFRTjJM3xW — Mick Wallace (@wallacemick) July 6, 2022

278 MEPs voted in favour of the resolution, 328 against and 33 abstained. An absolute majority of 353 MEPs was needed for Parliament to veto the Commission’s proposal. If neither Parliament, nor Council object to the proposal by 11 July 2022, the Taxonomy Delegated Act will enter into force and apply as of 1 January 2023.

The inclusion of #nuclear in the European #taxonomy is a turning point, in line with international scientific consensus. It will facilitate investment in existing and future assets to achieve the EU's #climate objectives and strengthen energy sovereignty.https://t.co/RKbTviuXLs — Jean-Bernard Lévy (@J_B_Levy) July 6, 2022

The Taxonomy regulation is part of the Commission’s action plan on financing sustainable growth and aims to boost green investments and prevent ‘greenwashing’.