EU top diplomats convene in Brussels

Brussels 17.07.2022 The Foreign Affairs Council will exchange views on the Russian aggression against Ukraine, with the participation via video teleconference of Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba. The Council will also hold a discussion on relations between the EU and Latin America and the Caribbean, and digital diplomacy.

Under current affairs, ministers will discuss foreign information manipulation and interference, the situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo, a possible EU-Israel association council, the upcoming ministerial meeting between the EU and the League of Arab States, and the situation in Sri Lanka and Tunisia.

The Council is due to approve conclusions on: EU Digital Diplomacy, foreign information manipulation and interference, EU priorities at the 77th United Nations General Assembly, and EU development aid targets for 2022.

The EU and its citizens stand in full solidarity with Ukraine and its people. The EU has taken concrete actions to support Ukraine and its neighbouring countries that are providing protection for people fleeing the war. Measures include:

The reception of refugees through the temporary protection mechanism:

€348 million in humanitarian aid for Ukraine and Moldova

material assistance to Ukraine and its neighbouring countries through the EU civil protection mechanism

€20 billion to support member states hosting refugees

€2.2 billion in macro-financial assistance to foster stability

€2 billion to support the Ukrainian armed forces