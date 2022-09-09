EU suspends Russia visa facilitation

Brussels 09.09.2022 The European Union countries have decided to fully suspend the visa facilitation agreement with Russia, the Council informed in a press release published on Friday, September 9.

“Today the Council adopted a decision that fully suspends the visa facilitation agreement between the EU and Russia. Consequently, the general rules of the visa code will apply to Russian citizens,” the press release reads.

.@EUCouncil вводит полную приостановку упрощения визового режима с #Russia ➡️ повышенная плата за подачу заявки

➡️ необходимость дополнительных документов

➡️ увеличение времени обработки

➡️ более строгие правила для многократных виз Вступает в действие с 12 сентября 2022 г. 👇 — EU Council Press (@EUCouncilPress) September 9, 2022

The decision will result in “an increase in the visa application fee from 35 euros to 80 euros, the need to present additional documentary evidence, increased visa processing times and more restrictive rules for the issuance of multiple-entry visas.”

Council of EU adopts full suspension of its visa facilitation deal with Russia: https://t.co/Uy8ANgsDXz pic.twitter.com/pH5dxAAZTD — TASS (@tassagency_en) September 9, 2022

“The decision is expected to be published in the Official Journal on 9 September 2022. It will enter into force on the day of its adoption and will apply as of 12 September 2022,” the Council of the EU indicated.

The full suspension of the visa facilitation agreement with Russia was proposed by the European Commission on September 6.