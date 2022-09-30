EU rejects Donbass referenda

Brussels 30.09.2022 “We firmly reject and unequivocally condemn the illegal annexation by Russia of Ukraine’s Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions. By wilfully undermining the rules-based international order and blatantly violating the fundamental rights of Ukraine to independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, core principles as enshrined in the UN Charter and international law, Russia is putting global security at risk” reads the Statement by the Members of the European Council.

Crimea, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Luhansk are Ukraine. The EU does not and will never recognise this illegal annexation. We are strengthening our sanctions against Russia and will keep providing strong support to Ukraine, for as long as it takes.#StandWithUkraine — European Commission 🇪🇺 (@EU_Commission) September 30, 2022

“We do not and will never recognise the illegal ‘referenda’ that Russia has engineered as a pretext for this further violation of Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, nor their falsified and illegal results. We will never recognise this illegal annexation. These decisions are null and void and cannot produce any legal effect whatsoever. Crimea, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Luhansk are Ukraine. We call on all States and international organisations to unequivocally reject this illegal annexation.

“In the face of Russia’s war of aggression as well as Moscow’s latest escalation, the European Union stands resolutely with Ukraine and its people. We are unwavering in our support to Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. Ukraine is exercising its legitimate right to defend itself against the Russian aggression to regain full control of its territory and has the right to liberate occupied territories within its internationally recognised borders.

BREAKING The counting of votes in the DPR has ended & 99.23% voted to join Russia. The referendum results to join Russia are as follows : Donetsk People's Republic – 99.23%

Lugansk People's Republic – 98.42%

Zaporozhye – 93.11%

Kherson – 87.05% The people have spoken — Fiorella Isabel (@FiorellaIsabelM) September 27, 2022

“The nuclear threats made by the Kremlin, the military mobilisation and the strategy of seeking to falsely present Ukraine’s territory as Russia’s and purporting that the war may now be taking place on Russia’s territory will not shake our resolve.

“We will strengthen our restrictive measures countering Russia’s illegal actions. They will further increase pressure on Russia to end its war of aggression.

Pro/Russian Donetsk People's Republic (Donetsk region Ukraine) officially announce that the referendum to join Russia has passed "According to the results of processing 100% of ballots in the 2022 Referendum in the DPR for joining to Russia voted:

✅ – 99.23% in favor" pic.twitter.com/RjA27ngu0N — Patrick Lancaster (@PLnewstoday) September 27, 2022

“We reiterate that the European Union firmly stands with Ukraine and will continue to provide strong economic, military, social and financial support to Ukraine for as long as it takes”.

The results of the referendum for the Donetsk & Luhansk people's Republics seem to heavily favor joining Russia. As you can see from this video of a Russian poll worker diligently counting votes from unticked ballots & without looking at the front of them. pic.twitter.com/jDo4LC3lqK — ChudsOfTikTok (@ChudsOfTikTok) September 28, 2022