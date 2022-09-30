Ukraine applies for NATO membership

Brussels 30.09.2022 Ukraine has submitted an official application to join NATO, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said after Moscow organised referenda in controlled by Russian troops four Ukrainian regions. (Image: social media)

#BREAKING Ukraine President Zelensky says Kyiv requesting accelerated membership of NATO pic.twitter.com/yzhGrajhoU — AFP News Agency (@AFP) September 30, 2022

“We are de facto allies already,” Zelenskyy said. “De facto, we have already proven compatibility with Alliance standards.”

“Ukraine is applying to confirm it de jure by an expedited procedure,” he stated.

NATO’s “open door policy” is based on Article 10 of the Alliance’s founding document, the North Atlantic

Treaty (1949).

The Treaty states that NATO membership is open to any “European state in a position to

further the principles of this Treaty and to contribute to the security of the North Atlantic area”.

It states that any decision on enlargement must be made “by unanimous agreement”.

NATO claims it has helped increase stability and prosperity in Europe. It also announces that the Alliance is aimed at promoting stability and cooperation, and at building a Europe united in peace, democracy and common values.

Zelensky response: He says Ukraine is de facto part of NATO alliance. “Today, Ukraine is applying to make it de jure… We are taking our decisive step by signing Ukraine's application for accelerated accession to NATO.” pic.twitter.com/8Bb8G8xnaF — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) September 30, 2022

To join the Alliance, nations are expected to respect the values of the North Atlantic Treaty, and to meet certain political, economic and military criteria, set out in the Alliance’s 1995 Study on Enlargement. These criteria include a functioning democratic political system based on a market economy; fair treatment of minority populations; a commitment to resolve conflicts peacefully; an ability and willingness to make a military contribution to NATO operations; and a commitment to democratic civil-military relations and institutions.

Zelensky says Ukraine filing expedited application to join NATO https://t.co/4iCN8JAhWM pic.twitter.com/B4845fEYUN — The Hill (@thehill) September 30, 2022