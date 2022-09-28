EU concerned about Nord Stream leaks

Damage to Nord Stream 1 & 2 are not a coincidence and affect us all.

All available information indicates leaks are the result of a deliberate act.

Deliberate disruption of European energy infrastructure is utterly unacceptable and will be met with a robust and united response. https://t.co/p32qR8TzOb

— Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) September 28, 2022