EU concerned about Nord Stream leaks
Brussels 28.09.2022 “The European Union is deeply concerned about damage to the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines that has resulted in leaks in the international waters of the Baltic Sea” reads the statement of the EU top diplomat Josep Borrell.
“Safety and environmental concerns are of utmost priority. These incidents are not a coincidence and affect us all.
“All available information indicates those leaks are the result of a deliberate act. We will support any investigation aimed at getting full clarity on what happened and why, and will take further steps to increase our resilience in energy security.
“Any deliberate disruption of European energy infrastructure is utterly unacceptable and will be met with a robust and united response”.