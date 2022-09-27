U.S. lawmakers send Snowden to war

Brussels 27.09.2022 American officials and Republican and Democrat lawmakers responded to the news of granting Russian citizenship to Edward Snowden by saying he should now be drafted and put on the frontline to fight against Ukraine.

After years of separation from our parents, my wife and I have no desire to be separated from our SONS. After two years of waiting and nearly ten years of exile, a little stability will make a difference for my family. I pray for privacy for them—and for us all. https://t.co/24NUK21TAo pic.twitter.com/qLfp47uzZ4 — Edward Snowden (@Snowden) September 26, 2022

State Department spokesman Ned Price told a briefing: ”Perhaps the only thing that has changed is… apparently now he may well be conscripted to fight in the reckless war in Ukraine.’

GOP Senator Lindsey Graham said: ‘Now that Edward Snowden has been granted full Russian citizenship, I expect he will be on the battlefield in Ukraine fighting for Putin any day now. Or could it be that he will be exempt while other Russian citizens are told to fight in a war of aggression on Putin’s behalf?

President Vladimir Putin on Monday, September 26, granted Russian citizenship to U.S. whistleblower Edward Snowden, 39, who exposed massive surveillance by the National Security Agency (NSA) and was granted refuge by Moscow, while fleeing to Latin America from Hong-Kong.

It's extra weird for the Wash Post of all papers to do this since they enthusiastically congratulated themselves for sharing in the 2014 Pulitzer for Public Service for having published hundreds of Snowden's top secret documents. Then they turn around and malign their own source. https://t.co/BOU3ZKITN4 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 26, 2022

Snowden, who is wanted in the U.S. on espionage charges, is one of 75 foreign nationals listed by the decree as being granted Russian citizenship.

Chill with the Snowden slander. He went above and beyond to expose a massive threat to our individual rights. 1) There are no whistleblower protections in America.

2) He will not receive a fair trial here, and everyone knows it. Moscow isn't the main player in this story. — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.substack.com (@JordanSchachtel) September 26, 2022

The former NSA staffer has been living in Russia since 2013 to escape prosecution in the U.S. after sharing classified documents detailing government surveillance programs with the British newspaper, The Guardian.

He was granted permanent residency in 2020 and said at the time that he planned to apply for Russian citizenship, without renouncing his U.S. citizenship.

U.S. State Dept not aware of any change in Snowden's U.S. citizenship https://t.co/BNMyxicFyp pic.twitter.com/eyWiKboCU8 — Reuters (@Reuters) September 26, 2022

Russia first granted him asylum in 2014 and have refused calls to extradite him to the U.S.

When Snowden left Hong Kong and landed in Moscow to transit to Latin America, Obama officials like @brhodes did everything possible to prevent him from leaving, to trap him in Russia. Rhodes boasted of it in his book. Ever since, they've use this to imply he's a Russian agent. https://t.co/PzGY9pi7tY — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 26, 2022