Prague: EU leaders convene informally

Brussels 07.10.2022 EU leaders meet in Prague to discuss the three most pressing, and interlinked, issues facing the EU, namely Russia’s war in Ukraine, energy and the economic situation.

Invitation letter by President Charles Michel to the members of the European Council ahead of Prague leaders meetings on 6 and 7 October 2022

The leaders will continue to discuss these topics at the upcoming European Council in Brussels on 20 and 21 October 2022.

This informal European Council meeting takes place following the first meeting of the European Political Community on 6 October 2022.

EU leaders will discuss the EU’s response to Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine and the Kremlin’s continuous escalation, including the organisation of a national mobilisation campaign, the sham coercive ‘referenda’ and the illegal annexation of Ukraine’s Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions. In their statement from 30 September 2022, EU leaders firmly rejected and unequivocally condemned the illegal annexations.

In this context, EU leaders will discuss how to continue providing support to Ukraine, including economic, military, political and financial support as well as how best to protect our critical infrastructure.

Russia’s war against Ukraine has a dramatic impact on the energy situation in Europe, with a spillover effect on the economy. In this context, EU leaders will discuss how to guarantee security of supply and affordable energy for households and businesses, particularly for the coming winter.

As part of the discussions, EU leaders will assess the decisions already taken in this regard, including a set of energy measures to reduce electricity demand and to collect and redistribute the energy sector’s surplus revenues for final consumers, which EU energy ministers reached a political agreement on at the end of September.

In light of the discussions, EU leaders will also provide guidance for further reforms and measures to ensure a well-coordinated European response.

