Putin follows Milosevic to The Hague?

Brussels 01.01.2022 Russian President Vladimir Putin should go on trial in Ukraine this year for war crimes committed there, says an expert who led the prosecution of former Serbian leader Slobodan Milosevic.

Ukraine war: Putin should face trial this year, says top lawyer https://t.co/77bWyGuJ7U — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 1, 2023

Sir Geoffrey Nice said to the BBC Mr Putin was a “guilty man” for attacks on civilian targets during the Ukraine war.

This is the end of the year for Ukrainians today. Another massive missile strike Ukrainians: 👇 🎥: @yarekd pic.twitter.com/4Qne8kwqah — The New Voice of Ukraine (@NewVoiceUkraine) December 31, 2022

The British barrister expressed his astonishment that prosecutors and politicians were not “spelling this out much more freely and openly”. Russia denies committing war crimes, however, speaking to Radio 4’s Broadcasting House programme, Sir Geoffrey depicted Moscow’s actions during the invasion as “crimes against humanity”, explaining that the civilian targets were being attacked.

Here are my New Year predictions! Inflation will continue to turn down. China will recover from omicron. Putin will lose in Ukraine. And, all in all, 2023 will be a considerable improvement on 2022. Dare to dream. Happy New Year! pic.twitter.com/qjpR4ropGA — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) December 31, 2022

Crimes against humanity are considered to be among the most serious offences under the so-called “rules” of war, enshrined in Geneva Conventions.

🇺🇦Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba: War criminal Putin “celebrates” New Year by killing people. Russia must be kicked out of its UN Security Council seat which it has always occupied illegallyhttps://t.co/UqHeUHQ7Xi📷by Kyrylo Tymoshenko pic.twitter.com/fmeLJeuAid — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) December 31, 2022

These laws ban attacks on civilians – or infrastructure vital to their survival – and are set out in international treaties such as the Geneva and the Hague Conventions. The Geneva Convention of 1864 and subsequent Geneva Conventions, notably the four 1949 Geneva Conventions and the two 1977 Additional Protocols, focus on the protection of persons not or no longer taking part in hostilities.

NEW: Russian President Putin’s annual New Year’s Eve address continued to illustrate that Putin is uncertain of his ability to shape #Russia's information space and remains focused on justifying the war in #Ukraine and its cost to his domestic audience. https://t.co/jDuuvWisSD pic.twitter.com/a0xdpMt8fe — ISW (@TheStudyofWar) January 1, 2023

Russia’s repeat attacks on the Ukrainian energy grid over the winter have been described as war crimes because of the harm done to civilians, but Russia insists it is hitting military targets only.

Moscow’s troops have been accused by the international community of thousands of abuses since their full-scale invasion of the neighbouring country last February.

The prosecutor-general in Kyiv says more than 62,000 war crimes have so far been recorded, including the deaths of more than 450 children. The BBC has not been able to verify these figures.