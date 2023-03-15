EP: Lithuania President Nauséda address

Gitanas Nausėda, President of Lithuania, addressed MEPs as part of the “This is Europe” debate series.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda urged the EU to continue supporting Ukraine in its fight for freedom and be open to Moldova, Georgia and Ukraine joining in the future in an address to Parliament today. Press release: https://t.co/e6mi9OIASA pic.twitter.com/BxADJlJ4uu — European Parliament (@Europarl_EN) March 14, 2023

Lithuania’s President Gitanas Nausėda urged the EU to continue supporting Ukraine in its fight for freedom and to keep its doors open to Moldova, Georgia and Ukraine.

Russia's war in Ukraine has reached its critical stage. If we want Ukraine to win & peace to return to Europe, the allies must continue strong military support to 🇺🇦. 🇱🇹 stands for providing Ukrainians with everything they need to win the battle for freedom. pic.twitter.com/JKYXpLOtMW — Gitanas Nausėda (@GitanasNauseda) March 15, 2023

Addressing MEPs in Strasbourg as part of the “This is Europe” debate series, Mr Nausėda shared his country’s experience towards independence and the long path to Europe, which in a way resembles Ukraine’s current fight for freedom. He highlighted Lithuania’s massive public support for Ukraine and that his country donates almost 1.5% of its GDP to Ukraine.

In order to stop this war, Russia must be cut off from the sources to finance it. This is why we need to be consistent with our sanctions policy. Sanctions work, but we have to make sure they are painful & impossible to circumvent. Our unity& decisiveness on this is crucial. pic.twitter.com/1smcCTk2kG — Gitanas Nausėda (@GitanasNauseda) March 15, 2023

President Nausėda also thanked the European Parliament for its continued stand against Soviet occupation and its current active leadership in helping Ukraine. “I believe that today many European citizens understand that Ukraine’s fight is also their fight”, he said. Russia’s crimes must be met with an appropriate response by setting up an international tribunal and frozen Russian assets must be used to rebuild Ukraine, he added.

Russia's brutal war brought unprecedented challenges. But it also meant unmatched unity, steadfast support, shared determination. We are now stronger and more resilient. We will continue to face challenges together. 🇪🇺🇱🇹 #ThisisEurope @GitanasNauseda pic.twitter.com/jAUTxzmpDO — Roberta Metsola (@EP_President) March 14, 2023

“History shows that the most effective way to expand the area of peace, stability and prosperity in Europe has been and will be the enlargement of the EU”, said President Nausėda. He called on the EU to keep its doors open to Moldova, Georgia and Ukraine, and supported Parliament’s wish to start Ukraine’s accession negotiations already this year.

🇱🇹 President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda @GitanasNauseda talks about 🇪🇺Europe & its values at #ThisisEurope debate in EP Plenary in Strasbourg 📹Full video available at: https://t.co/jymBlFqGLv 📷🎥Full package available: https://t.co/tUG9ZgsQmx pic.twitter.com/YDNvW160WK — European Parliament Audiovisual Service (@europarlAV) March 14, 2023

President Nausėda also commended the EU on managing to overcome Russia’s energy blackmail. “The winter came and finished without anyone freezing in Europe”, he said, stressing that there are still some lessons to be learned from high energy prices. He advocated for more investment in green energy and alternative sources and presented Lithuania as an example, which managed to gain independent from Russia’s gas, oil and electricity.

Reactions from MEPs

MEPs praised Lithuania for its leadership and exemplary support to Ukraine. For far too long politicians ignored alerts from their Baltic colleagues about Russia’s aggressive policy and now we have to pay the price, some MEPs said. They called for a strategy of sustainable peace that would see Putin’s Russia being defeated, European values expanded further east and Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia becoming part of EU by the end of this decade.

Some MEPs stressed the need to fight attacks on the rule of law and media freedom not only outside the EU, but also inside it. Commenting on EU energy independence, some MEPs asked for more use of renewable resources and to avoid jumping from one energy supply dictatorship to another one