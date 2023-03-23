EU condemns Russian threat to ICC

Brussels 23.03.2023 “The European Union condemns the illegal threat by a high-ranking Russian representative to use force against the International Criminal Court (ICC) and its host country, the Netherlands. It also deplores the measures announced by Russia against the ICC Prosecutor and Judges involved in the issuance of arrest warrants against Russian representatives” reads the statement by the EU top diplomat Josep Borrell on threats against the International Criminal Court.

“The EU reaffirms its full support for the ICC. Any retaliatory measure against those involved in the work of the ICC is unacceptable. In leading the fight against impunity, the ICC must be able to work independently and impartially.

Any attempt to arrest President Vladimir Putin after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued a warrant for the Kremlin chief would amount to a declaration of war against Russia, his ally Dmitry Medvedev said Thursday. https://t.co/IvKBhEz3Tz — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) March 23, 2023

“The EU remains committed to defending the Court from any outside interference aimed at obstructing the course of justice and undermining the international system of criminal justice.

Watch: #Russia’s ex-president Dmitry Medvedev warns that attempts to arrest Vladimir #Putin abroad after the International Criminal Court (#ICC) issued a warrant against him would be seen by Moscow as a “declaration of war.”https://t.co/QGlIH8YEkt pic.twitter.com/c8ZEK9bYRE — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) March 23, 2023

“The EU will continue to advocate for the universality of the Rome Statute and invite all States that have not yet done so to consider joining the ICC to end impunity for the most serious crimes”.

Dirco minister Naledi Pandor reiterates her stance on the ICC's warrant of arrest against Russia's Vladimir Putin. Says cabinet must discuss the matter asap because there are obvious "double standards". @SundayTimesZA Putin has been invited to attend BRICS Summit in SA. pic.twitter.com/XrvxTpneGE — Amanda Khoza – The Journalist (@MandaKhoza) March 23, 2023