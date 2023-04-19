MEPs discuss ICC Putin arrest warrant

Strasbourg 19.04.2023 War crimes: Parliament to debate the International Criminal Court – ICC – arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin. The International Criminal Court’s decision to issue an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin will be debated by MEPs on Wednesday morning, on April 19.

MEPs debate arrest warrants against Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, Kremlin Children's Rights Commissioner.@IntlCrimCourt accuses them of being responsible for child deportations in Ukraine. Live from 09:00⤵️https://t.co/uzcOiA9nbb pic.twitter.com/ClKL75Gx0q — Jaume Duch (@jduch) April 19, 2023

The arrest warrants for President Putin and for Maria Lvova-Belova, Children’s Rights Commissioner for the President of Russia, were issued on 17 March 2023. Both are suspected of the alleged war crimes of unlawfully deporting and transferring Ukrainian children from the occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation. (Image: European Parliament, Strasbourg, illustration)

Tens of thousands of 🇺🇦 children were interrogated, detained, & forcibly deported to Russia. 📽️ @petras_petras: "The EU & the international community must use all possible means to locate, identify & return 🇺🇦 children to their families, as well as to their homeland, #Ukraine." pic.twitter.com/rZdjg3uaRi — Renew Europe (@RenewEurope) April 19, 2023

During the plenary debate, MEPs are also expected to examine the issue of the safety of Ukrainian children closely, with varying reports estimating that thousands of them might have been abducted or unwillingly relocated to Russia following the start of Moscow’s war of aggression against Ukraine.

How come the International Criminal Court is not interested in holding the US to account for their War Crimes in #Iraq ..? How come Julian #Assange is in prison for revealing #US #NATO War Crimes but the people responsible for the Crimes are still walking free…? https://t.co/Bcf76ctXoI — Mick Wallace (@wallacemick) April 15, 2023

Debate: Wednesday 19 April

Procedure: Statement by the Council and Commission, without a resolution