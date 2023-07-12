Ukraine: NATO declines accession timeline

Vilnius 12.07.2023 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday, July 12, it would be absurd if Ukraine is not offered a timeframe for NATO membership at an alliance summit in Lithuania.

Profound divisions in the Alliance are preventing NATO to offer Kyiv a date for accession or a straightforward invitation to join during the Summit taking place on Tuesday and Wednesday, 11-12 July in Vilnius, the capital city.

“It’s unprecedented and absurd when (a) time frame is not set, neither for the invitation (to join NATO) nor for Ukraine’s membership. While at the same time vague wording about ‘conditions’ is added even for inviting Ukraine,” he wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Sen. Rand Paul on Zelensky's reaction to the lack of a timeline for NATO membership: "We've given him $100 billion and he has the audacity to be so brazen as to tell us we'd better speed it up? … That's not very grateful for the $100 billion we've given him so far." pic.twitter.com/FvEtMFvZzc — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 11, 2023

Zelenskyy and his team were indignant, when understood NATO has declined any timeline for Ukraine to join in times after the war is over.

In their first working session at the #NATOSummit, Allies took decisions to: ➡️ bring #Ukraine closer to #NATO

➡️ the most detailed defence plans since the Cold War

➡️ invest more in defence on an enduring basis Read: https://t.co/99nWpHviwc pic.twitter.com/PqYKsVIN1y — Oana Lungescu (@NATOpress) July 11, 2023

The President of Ukraine said lingering uncertainty over Ukraine’s NATO membership would mean “a window of opportunity is being left to bargain (over) Ukraine’s membership in NATO in negotiations with Russia.

Allies took key decisions at a critical moment for our security. We agreed a package to strengthen #Ukraine & provide a clear path towards #NATO. We also approved our most comprehensive defence plans since the Cold War, backed by an enduring commitment to invest more in defence. pic.twitter.com/WuqeN9by6I — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) July 11, 2023

“And for Russia, this means motivation to continue its terror,” he said.

Indicating that he would attend the Summit, he said: “Uncertainty is weakness. And I will openly discuss this at the summit.”

Moscow, which launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, said it was following the NATO Summit closely and that it would take “measures to protect Russia’s own security.”