EU-CELAC Summit – hostage of Ukraine conflict

Brussels 18.07.2023 The EU-CELAC Summit – 17-18 July – was held hostage by the Polish diplomacy demanding from the Latina American countries to condemn Russia’ actions in Ukraine in final declaration of the event. However Nicaragua has left without the signature, and the passage included was the reiteration of the UN vote:

“…We express deep concern on the ongoing war against Ukraine, which continues to cause

immense human suffering and is exacerbating existing fragilities in the global economy,

constraining growth, increasing inflation, disrupting supply chains, heightening energy and food

insecurity and elevating financial stability risks. In this sense, we support the need for a just and

sustainable peace. We reiterate equally our support for the Black Sea Grain Initiative and the efforts

of the UNSG to secure its extension. We support all diplomatic efforts aimed at a just and

sustainable peace in line with the UN charter.

#EUCELACSummit Ursula von der Leyen said #Ukraine was discussed in frame of #UN Charter. (Apparently only US is allowed to breach it). pic.twitter.com/k3yBeE51o4 — Anna van Densky (@AnnaVanDensky) July 18, 2023

“We recall our specific national positions as expressed in other fora, particularly at the United

Nations Security Council and the United Nations General Assembly including in Resolutions No.

ES- 11/1, dated 2 March 2022 and No. ES-11/6 dated 23 February 2023. We reaffirm our

commitment to the Charter of the United Nations and International Law, including the need to

respect the sovereignty, political independence and territorial integrity of all nations. It is essential

to uphold international law and the multilateral system that safeguards peace and stability”…

#EUCELAC not everyone got language they wished in final documents:, slavery, human rights, Ukraine etc but we will grow! said Ralf Gonsalves PM of Saint Vincent and Grenadines. pic.twitter.com/a4chWBdjGK — Anna van Densky (@AnnaVanDensky) July 18, 2023

The third EU-CELAC summit brought EU leaders and leaders from the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) together in Brussels.

The Summit was an opportunity to further strengthen the EU-CELAC partnership, discuss working together to achieve fair green and digital transitions, and demonstrate a shared commitment to upholding the rules-based international order.

The heads of state and government of the EU and CELAC member states were attending the Summit, which was co-chaired by the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, and the Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves, in his role as CELAC pro tempore President. The President of the European Commission and the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy were also participating in the summit.