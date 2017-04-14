Lavrov holds talks with Iran and Syria on US missile strike

The US missile strike was aimed at undermining the peace process in Syria and the change of power, but attempts to achieve this will not succeed Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov said, at following the meeting with the Foreign Ministers of Iran and Syria Mohammad Javad Zarif and Walid Muallem press-conference in Moscow.

“Such aggressive actions are obviously aimed at undermining the peace process, which is stipulated unanimously by the UN Security Council resolution and assumes that only the Syrian people will decide the fate of Syria,” Lavrov said. “Such an action is clearly aimed at moving away from this basic Concept and again find excuses to move to a regime change. ”

“These attempts will not succeed,” Lavrov stressed. “This will not happen.”

According to him, Russia will insist on strict compliance with all the requirements of UN Security Council Resolution 2254, including full respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria. “It is obvious to everyone that a violation of international law is unacceptable,” the minister said.

The press conference came following closed-door negotiations in Moscow between the three foreign ministers of Russia, Iran and Syria. The Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Syrian counterpart Minister Walid Muallem invitation for talks by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was announced the same day the US State Secretary Rex Tillerson had exchange of view in foreign ministry and in Kremlin.

Moscow, Damascus and Tehran insist that the United States should respect the sovereignty of Syria, Lavrov said.