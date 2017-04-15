Marine Le Pen to reform migration policy

Among 10 reforms priority reforms Marine Le Pen would carry out if elected a French President are those concerned mass migration as expulsion of all foreigners being monitored by intelligence services; stripping dual citizens of their French nationality when convicted of links with jihad; cutting the lower three income tax brackets by 10 percent; denying free access to basic healthcare to illegal migrants.

France’s National Front leader Marine Le Pen has proclaimed her plans in a manifesto of 144 proposals which include leaving the euro currency and holding a vote on European Union membership.

If elected president, Le Pen would also have to win parliamentary elections in June to be able to carry out most of her plans.

Google Maps appears to have laid down its predictions ahead of the French presidential elections, with search results for National Front candidate Marine Le Pen placing her at the official presidential residence, Elysee Palace.

