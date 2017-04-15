Animal refugees from Mosul in Jordan

Found abandoned in February, Lula the bear and Simba the lion were starving and living in cages filled with feces and urine. Lula was also suffering from pneumonia. Simba had a joint condition, and both animals had severe diarrhea and rotting teeth. Locals were trying to look after and feed the remaining bear and lion, whose future looked grim.

Simba the lion and Lula the bear are finally rescued from war-ravaged Mosul Zoo, arrive safely in Jordan https://t.co/S4Xp4XHyUj pic.twitter.com/Q6f43GGGdL — People Magazine (@people) April 13, 2017

After one failed attempt to rescue a lion and bear from the Mosul zoo in Iraq, a team from Four Paws this week successfully brought Simba and Lula to their new home — an animal sanctuary in Jordan.

Good news! Last two animals remaining in the bombed-out Mosul zoo—Lula bear and Simba lion—were saved: https://t.co/jXTXhf1SFg #NewsHour pic.twitter.com/5PqKBu4Kfk — KCTS 9 (@KCTS9) April 14, 2017