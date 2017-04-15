News Ticker

Animal refugees from Mosul in Jordan

Posted on April 15, 2017 by Europe correspondent in Wildfare, Wildlife // 0 Comments

Found abandoned in February, Lula the bear and Simba the lion were starving and living in cages filled with feces and urine. Lula was also suffering from pneumonia. Simba had a joint condition, and both animals had severe diarrhea and rotting teeth. Locals were trying to look after and feed the remaining bear and lion, whose future looked grim.

 

After one failed attempt to rescue a lion and bear from the Mosul zoo in Iraq, a team from Four Paws this week successfully brought Simba and Lula to their new home — an animal sanctuary in Jordan.

 

 

 

