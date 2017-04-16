Christians – most prosecuted

Nearly 90,000 of the faithful were killed for their beliefs in violent and gruesome attacks last year, according to a report by the Center for Studies on New Religions, making Christians the most persecuted group in the world. While some were killed as part of state-sanctioned persecution, as in places like North Korea, nearly one-third of the Christians who died in 2016 were executed at the hands of Islamic extremists like ISIS.

The study also found that as many as 600 million Christians were prevented from practicing their faith in 2016.

Happy Easter! May you bring to all the joy and hope of the Risen Christ! pic.twitter.com/SB50xA3Gp5 — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) April 16, 2017