EU on referendum in Turkey

“We take note of the reported results of the referendum in Turkey on the amendments to the Constitution, adopted by the Turkish Grand National Assembly on 21 January 2017”, – says the common statement of President Juncker, Vice-President Mogherini and Commissioner Hahn on the referendum in Turkey

“We are awaiting the assessment of the OSCE/ODIHR International Observation Mission, also with regard to alleged irregularities.”

“The constitutional amendments, and especially their practical implementation, will be assessed in light of Turkey’s obligations as a European Union candidate country and as a member of the Council of Europe.”

“We encourage Turkey to address the Council of Europe’s concerns and recommendations, including with regards to the State of Emergency. In view of the close referendum result and the far-reaching implications of the constitutional amendments, we also call on the Turkish authorities to seek the broadest possible national consensus in their implementation.”

#TurkeyReferendum: Main opposition CHP party announced that it will demand a recount of 37 percent of the votes https://t.co/60lNz4kWlI pic.twitter.com/T36t5Nn99J — dwnews (@dwnews) April 16, 2017