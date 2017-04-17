Turkey to suspend EU migrant deal if no visa free

“If we get a negative response from the EU we have the right to re-evaluate and suspend all of these agreements. The EU needs to give the visa-free travel our people deserve,” – said in an interview with broadcaster A Haber Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu commenting on the migrant deal and visa liberalization with the European Union claiming they were a package.

Relations between Turkey and the European Union have deteriorated sharply in the run-up to a referendum which could grant sweeping powers to President Tayyip Erdogan.

Turkey has warned before that the migrant deal was in jeopardy. Last month Erdogan said he could hold a referendum on whether to continue EU accession talks, and victory in Sunday’s vote would strengthen his domestic position in his dealings with the bloc.

Turkey threaten to flood Europe with immigrants if they don't get EU visa free travel https://t.co/Dt15QzMZ1B — David Jones (@DavidJo52951945) April 14, 2017