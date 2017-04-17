Turkey to suspend EU migrant deal if no visa free
“If we get a negative response from the EU we have the right to re-evaluate and suspend all of these agreements. The EU needs to give the visa-free travel our people deserve,” – said in an interview with broadcaster A Haber Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu commenting on the migrant deal and visa liberalization with the European Union claiming they were a package.
Relations between Turkey and the European Union have deteriorated sharply in the run-up to a referendum which could grant sweeping powers to President Tayyip Erdogan.
Turkey has warned before that the migrant deal was in jeopardy. Last month Erdogan said he could hold a referendum on whether to continue EU accession talks, and victory in Sunday’s vote would strengthen his domestic position in his dealings with the bloc.
Leave a Reply