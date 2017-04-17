Erdogan receives congratulations

World leaders congratulated President Recep Tayyip Erdogan following the Yes victory in Sunday’s historic referendum, reports the Anadolu news agency.

As of 11.30 p.m. local time (2030GMT), unofficial results showed the Yes camp on 51.41 percent while the No had 48.59 percent.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev was the first leader to congratulate Erdogan in a telephone call on Sunday, saying that the result demonstrated “Turkish people’s great support” for Erdogan’s policy, according to Anadolu.

In a letter addressed to Erdogan after the phone call, Aliyev said the outcome would raise Turkey’s status on the global stage.

“Certainly, this referendum will mark the beginning of a new stage in the history of your brotherly country and reinforce the international role and standing of a stable and powerful Turkey,” he said.

Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas also congratulated Erdogan, Turkish presidential sources said.

According to diplomatic sources, leaders from Hungary, Macedonia, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, and Kenya offered congratulations to Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in telephone calls.

The president and prime minister of Pakistan said the outcome reflected the desire of the Turkish people for a strong Turkey.

One of Pakistan’s largest political parties, Jamaat-e Islami, congratulated Erdogan and the Turkish people on the “historic” win.

Party leader Siraj-ul-Haq, who is also a member of the Senate, told Anadolu Agency the result showed the trust of Turks in the policies of the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party.

“Our best wishes are with President Erdogan, his team, and the brotherly people of Turkey,” he said. “I am sure this historic referendum victory will forge the way forward toward a strong, united, and prosperous Turkey.”

Vice President of Iraq, Osama al-Nujaifi also sent a message of congratulations. “Mr. President, I am glad to congratulate you and friendly Turkish nation on the referendum aimed at constitutional change,” he said.

Djibouti’s President Ismail Omar Guelleh said he was pleased with the result and the victory for democracy in Turkey.

One of the Hamas’ leaders, Izzet Er-Resa, sent congratulations from the group via Twitter to Erdogan, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim and the leaders of Turkish political parties. “Turkey has taken a big step on the way of development while achieving a new success,” he said.

Palestine Liberation Organization expressed its happiness about the vote and said the result would contribute to Turkey’s stability and more support on the Palestine issue.

Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood Talaat Fehmi told Anadolu Agency that Turkey gave a lesson in democracy to the world that “leaders backed by the nations can overcome the all difficulties”.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said in a statement on Monday that the referendum outcome would promote the enhancement of the sovereignty and independence of Turkey.

“Having supported the constitutional reform, the people of Turkey supported the efforts of the current government to ensure economic growth, political stability in the world and in the state,” Lukashenko said.

Sunday’s referendum asked voters to decide on an 18-article bill to switch from a parliamentary to a presidential system, among other changes.