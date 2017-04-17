EU on clashes in south of Libya

“The clashes and escalation of violence in the south of Libya endanger the political process and put Libyan citizens’ lives at risk, ” – says the statement of the European External Action Service.

“Libyans deserve peace and stability, and expect all sides to refrain from violence and take measures to de-escalate the tense situation. Libya’s political crisis can only be solved through negotiation between all stakeholders based on a willingness to compromise and by putting the interests of Libyans first.”

“The United Nations remains the framework through which the international community continues to support Libya’s political settlement. The European Union is determined to continue supporting this process, including through the Libya Quartet with the United Nations as well as the African Union and the Arab League.”

