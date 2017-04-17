News Ticker

Kremlin calls for ‘respect’ of Turkish referendum

Posted on April 17, 2017 by Europe correspondent in Europe // 0 Comments

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, accompanied by his wife Emine Erdogan, addresses his supporters in Istanbul, Turkey, late April 16, 2017. Yasin Bulbul/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has called to respect the choice made by Turkey at Sunday’s referendum on expanding presidential powers, according to ITAR-TASS news agency.

“The referendum is absolutely a sovereign affair of the Turkish Republic,” – Peskov underlined. “We believe that everyone should respect the expression of will of the Turkish people.”

According to the preliminary data 51.3% of voters supported the constitutional amendments replacing the country’s parliamentary system, and shifting powers to president. Another 48.7% of voters opposed the proposed amendments. The final results will be announced within 11-12 days.

 

