Turkey: Jagland demands independent judiciary

“The Turkish electorate has voted on the amendments to the Constitution. In view of the close result the Turkish leadership should consider the next steps carefully. It is of utmost importance to secure the independence of the judiciary in line with the principle of rule of law enshrined in the European Convention on Human Rights. The Council of Europe, of which Turkey is a full member, stands ready to support the country in this process,” – said Secretary General of the Council of Europe Thorbjørn Jagland in a statement, issued on the outcome of the Turkish constitutional referendum.

