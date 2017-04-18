May calls for early elections

British Prime Minister Theresa May called on Tuesday, 18.04.2017, for an early election on June 8, motivating with a needed to strengthen her hand in Brexit talks with the European Union by shoring up support for PM’s departure from EU plan.

Standing outside her Downing Street office, May said she had been reluctant about asking parliament to back her move to bring forward the election from 2020, but decided it was necessary to win support for her ruling Conservative Party’s efforts to press ahead with Britain’s exit from the EU.

