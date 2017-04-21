King of Spain postpones visit to UK

King Felipe of Spain and his wife scheduled official visit to the UK in June has been postponed for a month to avoid clashing with an early election called by British Prime Minister Theresa May, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.

After May announced the surprise election for June 8, the Palace said Queen Elizabeth and Felipe had decided to delay the June 6-8 visit. It will now take place a month later from 12 to 14 of July.

Tensions between Spain and Britain have grown in recent weeks over the future of Gibraltar after the European Union’s draft position on Brexit talks included a specific reference to this historic British Overseas Territory (Treaty of Utrecht, 1713).

