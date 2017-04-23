Lille drops ballots for president

In spite of the fears of violent clashes after the announcement of the results of the votes in the first round of presidential elections in France, Lille stays very quite, almost letargic. Traditionally the citaldel of the left, it is expected to stay in the line of the tradition. The birth city of the first Presdient of the Vth Republic – General de Gaulle – it has been a strong supporter of the Republican values of ‘equality and brotherhood’.

The centre of the city is quite with a few pedastrians, and some tourists in the historic part.

By 3 PM more than half of the votes have showed up to drop the ballot in the Town Hall polling station.