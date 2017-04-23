EU condolences to Afghanistan

“Our hearts are again with the Afghan people at this time. The European Union stands in firm solidarity with the Afghan authorities and our international allies in the fight against terrorism,” – says the statement of the European External Action Service.

“During discussions over the last four days in Beijing with State Councillor, Yang Jiechi and in New Delhi with Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj and Minister of State for External Affairs M.J. Akbar, the High Representative has emphasised the importance of the engagement of the international community, and in particular regional actors, in bringing peace to Afghanistan;”

” This is also a message she will take to Moscow next week for discussions with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.”

“Only an inclusive, peaceful resolution of the conflict can bring the stability and prosperity that Afghan citizens deserve.”

Ambassador Zimmermann conveyed his condolences to President @ashrafghani following the brutal and vicious attack against Afghan soldiers. — NATO in Afghanistan (@NATOscr) April 22, 2017