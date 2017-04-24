Brexit: will EU27 tourist industry be sacrificed?

Anna van Densky, OPINION

The European Parliament Brexit coordinator Guy Verhofstadt suggested that in 2019 British citizens will have not more rights to travel across Europe than Russians or Indians. The idea immediately reciprocated by the UKIP leader Nigel Farage:

EU Parliament negotiator @GuyVerhofstadt says we may not be able to holiday in the EU after Brexit. He is a raving lunatic. — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) April 22, 2017

Guy Verhofstadt launched a ‘Fake news alert’, however it did not change the essence of his vision: the idea of ‘punishment’ of the UK for Brexit is very much alive and it has been manifested in different ways previously. This time the British tourists have been ‘taken hostage’. However it is the European tourist industry to suffer from the implications of dogmatism of the Brussels elite, looking for creation of a negative example from Brexit to block the way for any other EU nation to consider such an option. The same time Eurocentric’s in their narrow-minded approach do not understand that chosing to keep the EU together by fear of consequences in case of exit, will rub off negatively of the image of the entire European project, downgrading its popularity among the EU27 citizens.

The fear of the toursit industry to be sacrificed for the political EU27 long-term purposes is not ungrouded – the EU agricultural sector has been already suffering heavy loses as a consequence of a geopolitical dispute between the EU and Russia over Ukraine reflected in war of sanctions. The idea of making tourism to EU27 difficult for Brittons is exposing the fanaticism of the Brussels Eurocentrics, propelling their own sociopolitical agenda at costs of the EU tax-payers, but without any consideration of their interests.

🚨Fake news alert🚨 (Once again Nigel Farage). Here's what I really wrote: https://t.co/xwIFxD6RdM https://t.co/e6BTW7pLcR — Guy Verhofstadt (@GuyVerhofstadt) April 22, 2017