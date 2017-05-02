News Ticker

Erdogan’s ultimatum to EU

Posted on May 2, 2017 by Europe correspondent in World // 0 Comments

President Tayyip Erdogan said on  the European Union must open new chapters in Turkey’s accession process, otherwise Ankara had nothing to discuss with the bloc and would say “goodbye”.

“From now on there is no option other than opening the chapters you have not yet opened. If you do not open (them), goodbye,” Erdogan said at a ceremony to mark his return to the ruling AK Party.

His comments came after European Commissioner Johannes Hahn, who oversees EU membership bids, told Reuters Turkey under Erdogan had turned its back on joining the bloc.

