Britain will not be paying 100 billion euros to leave the European Union, Brexit minister David Davis said commenting the informaiton of the Financial Times on the EU preparing to demand that amount.

“We’ll not be paying 100 billion. What we’ve got to do is discuss in detail what the rights and obligations are,” Davis told British channel ITV.

David Davis declines to put a figure on the Brexit bill when asked at Conservatives' event https://t.co/pzoeNUdchm pic.twitter.com/Xy5IuC8hYm — Bloomberg (@business) May 3, 2017