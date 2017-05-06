EU Open Days

On 6 May 2017, the Council of the EU and the European Council will open their doors to the public. This event is part of the annual celebrations for Europe day.

Visitors can go for a guided tour to the new Europa building, the new seat of the European Council. Tours will start from the Justus Lipsius building (Rue de la Loi 175), following the path of the leaders, and ending in the Europa building. Guided tours start between 10h00 and 17h00.

In the Atrium of the Justus Lipsius building, several information stands will give visitors the possibility to find out more about the two institutions and the EU member states in an informative and entertaining way.

Please take into consideration that additional security measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of visitors. Security checks will be carried out upon entering a perimeter established around the buildings and again upon entering each institution.