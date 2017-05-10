News Ticker

Macedonia anti-EU demonstrations

Posted on May 10, 2017 by Europe correspondent in Europe // 0 Comments

This week thousands protested outside the EU delegation embassy in Macedonia (FYROM), amid allegations that the Brussels bloc has ‘chosen their leaders’. (PHOTO: illustration).

A flow of indignant Macedonians took to the streets in anger over alleged EU interference in country’s elections.

Following weeks of pressure from the EU, the Macedonian Assembly announced that Talat Xhaferi had been elected as the speaker of its parliament.

In response, protesters in the country’s capital of Skopje said the European bloc had “issued an order to choose our leaders”.

The  demonstration comes after months of political turmoil in the country, which has been without a government since December last year.

About Europe correspondent (229 Articles)
journalist

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Copyright © 2017 Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: