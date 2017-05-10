Macedonia anti-EU demonstrations

This week thousands protested outside the EU delegation embassy in Macedonia (FYROM), amid allegations that the Brussels bloc has ‘chosen their leaders’. (PHOTO: illustration).

A flow of indignant Macedonians took to the streets in anger over alleged EU interference in country’s elections.

Following weeks of pressure from the EU, the Macedonian Assembly announced that Talat Xhaferi had been elected as the speaker of its parliament.

In response, protesters in the country’s capital of Skopje said the European bloc had “issued an order to choose our leaders”.

The demonstration comes after months of political turmoil in the country, which has been without a government since December last year.