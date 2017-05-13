News Ticker

Uzbekistan: human rights deficiency

Posted on May 13, 2017 by Europe correspondent in Human Rights // 0 Comments

The United Nations high commissioner for human rights called on President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan on May 10 and 11, 2017, to turn his government’s pledges for reform into concrete human rights improvements and fulfill its obligations under human rights law, eight human rights groups said today.

The rights groups endorsed the high commissioner’s recommendations, calling on  President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to end ongoing abuses and deliver on Uzbekistan’s human rights commitments in full.

PHOTO: Andijan massacre anniversary: Uzbek Interior Ministry  and National Security Service troops fired into a crowd of protesters in Andijan in the Republic of Uzbekistan on 13 May 2005. The number of victims is disputed between 187 according to Uzbek officials  and 1500 accroding to Human rights NGOs. Uzbekistns in notorious for its human rights record.

