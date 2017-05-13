Uzbekistan: human rights deficiency

The United Nations high commissioner for human rights called on President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan on May 10 and 11, 2017, to turn his government’s pledges for reform into concrete human rights improvements and fulfill its obligations under human rights law, eight human rights groups said today.

#Uzbekistan must release more political prisoners. Some are serving long sentences after problematic trials https://t.co/csJCVW9WdS pic.twitter.com/dnktqygXoj — UN Human Rights (@UNHumanRights) May 11, 2017

The rights groups endorsed the high commissioner’s recommendations, calling on President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to end ongoing abuses and deliver on Uzbekistan’s human rights commitments in full.

PHOTO: Andijan massacre anniversary: Uzbek Interior Ministry and National Security Service troops fired into a crowd of protesters in Andijan in the Republic of Uzbekistan on 13 May 2005. The number of victims is disputed between 187 according to Uzbek officials and 1500 accroding to Human rights NGOs. Uzbekistns in notorious for its human rights record.