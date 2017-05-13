News Ticker

Russian banks under cyber attack

Posted on May 13, 2017 by Europe correspondent in Europe // 0 Comments

Russia’s central bank said press-service said it had detected “massive” cyber attacks on domestic banks, which successfully thwarted them, the RIA news agency reported.

The report came amid a global cyber attack leveraging hacking tools believed to have been developed by the U.S. National Security Agency that infected tens of thousands of computers in nearly 100 countries.

Russian media reported that state-owned Railways also successfully defended itself from a cyber attack.  A  pecial unit responsible for notifying Russian banks of security incidents FinCERT registered massive cyberattacks against Russian banks, but the resources of credit institutions were not compromised, the press service of the Russian Central Bank told Sputnik.

“FinCERT registered massive spread of malicious programs of first and second type on banks. Nevertheless, the resources of credit organizations were not compromised,” the press service said.

About Europe correspondent (241 Articles)
journalist

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Copyright © 2017 Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: