Russian banks under cyber attack

Russia’s central bank said press-service said it had detected “massive” cyber attacks on domestic banks, which successfully thwarted them, the RIA news agency reported.

The report came amid a global cyber attack leveraging hacking tools believed to have been developed by the U.S. National Security Agency that infected tens of thousands of computers in nearly 100 countries.

Russian media reported that state-owned Railways also successfully defended itself from a cyber attack. A pecial unit responsible for notifying Russian banks of security incidents FinCERT registered massive cyberattacks against Russian banks, but the resources of credit institutions were not compromised, the press service of the Russian Central Bank told Sputnik.

“FinCERT registered massive spread of malicious programs of first and second type on banks. Nevertheless, the resources of credit organizations were not compromised,” the press service said.

