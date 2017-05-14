News Ticker

Macron to visit Merkel

Posted on May 14, 2017

Emmanuel Macron, the President of France, is to meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel on 15 of May, on his first visit abroad. Germany is traditionally the first country newly elected French leaders pay a visit.

Merkel and Macron will also give a joint press conference and will attend an official dinner, the German leader’s spokesman, Steffan Seibert, said last week.

French sources pointed at probable subjects including the economy and investment, social dumping and posted workers, a question that proved contentious during the French presidential election, and the security issues.

 

