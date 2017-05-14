Davis hints on heated Brexit

David Davis (pictured), the UK Brexit minister, described the EU’s position on the talks’ format as “illogical” and said he took “slight offense” to suggestions that European courts were better than those in Britain.

Commenting on the EU’s position about the EU27 and the UK first to make resolve the issues of the citizens’ rights, the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, and further move to a financial settlement before starting discussions on a future relationship, Davis said the sequencing was “illogical”.

“How on earth do you resolve the issue of the border with Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland unless you know what our general borders policy is, what the customs agreement is, what the free trade agreement is, whether you need to charge tariffs at the border or not?” – Davis raised a rhetoric question during interview with ITV channel.

“You can’t decide one without the other, it’s wholly illogical … That will be the row of the summer.”

Davis underlined the UK was ready to argue against allowing the European Court of Justice to oversee the rights of EU citizens living in Britain after the country left the bloc.

“There will be arguments over fine detail … like whether the European Court of Justice oversees these rights after we’ve left,” Davis said. “We’ll have an argument about that … The simple truth is that we are leaving, we are going to be outside the reach of the European court.”

David Davis signals clash with European Union over Brexit talks timetablehttps://t.co/t9QnRzeVBI pic.twitter.com/lgOrjDee62 — ITV News (@itvnews) May 14, 2017