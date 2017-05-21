Trump takes milder stance on Islam

US President Donald Trump called the Arab and Islamic leaders to do their fair share to defeat Islamic extremism making an impassioned plea to “drive out” terrorists in more neutral terms. # RiyadhSummit

#CandidMoment: A still moment before historic discussions begin at the Arab Islamic American Summit. #RiyadhSummit pic.twitter.com/h8V4YDnIC6 — RiyadhSummit (@riyadhsummit) May 21, 2017

Trump hinted Iran is a key source of funding of militant groups, aligning his concept with the views of his Saudi Arabian hosts and sent a tough message to Tehran the day after Hassan Rouhani won a sevqcond mandate as Iran’s president.

President Trump addresses confronting Islamist extremism and the Islamist terror groups it inspires at the Arab Islamic American Summit. pic.twitter.com/JpaF4Hyxoq — Department of State (@StateDept) May 21, 2017

The U.S. president did not use his usual term “radical Islamic terrorism,” signifying that he decided to abandon his usual rhetoric on Islamic fundamentalism at least for this particular occasion, while signing multi-billion deals with Saudi royal family.

“Terrorism has spread all across the world. But the path to peace begins right here, on this ancient soil, in this sacred land,” Trump told leaders from dozens of Muslim countries.

“A better future is only possible if your nations drive out the terrorists and drive out the extremists. Drive them out. Drive them out of your places of worship, drive them out of your communities, drive them out of your holy land and drive them out of this earth.”