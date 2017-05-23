Salman Abedi a major suspect for #Manchester

Salman Abedi (22) has been announced by police on Monday 23.05.2017 as the major suspected suicide bomber who assassinated 22 people and injured 59 at Manchester Arena during concert night.

According to the BBC ‘understanding’ Abedi was born in Manchester to a family of Libyan origin.

Abedi had not been identified by the coroner so no further details would be given, Greater Manchester Police told to the UK media.

So far three victims have been named – Saffie Rose Roussos, eight, Georgina Callande and 28-year-old John Atkinson.

Abedi, who has at least three siblings, had lived at several addresses in Manchester, including a property at Elsmore Road, Fallowfield, which was earlier raided by police.

"I can confirm that the man suspected of carrying out last night's atrocity is 22-year-old Salman Abedi" – U.K. Police on Manchester attack pic.twitter.com/dr9JAkljer — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 23, 2017

Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said two warrants at two addresses had been carried out, including one where a controlled explosion had been used to gain “safe” access.

The Islamic State (Daesh) terrorist group claimed responsibility for the Manchester terrorist attack.